Schools, county offices closed or opening late because of storm

A snow storm caused school closures and delays across southern Arizona on Thursday, March 2.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Snowy weather is causing school districts and some government offices across southern Arizona to delay starts or close Thursday, March 2.

The Vail School District canceled zero-hour classes and zero-hour bus routes. No other schedules or bus routes are affected.

The Tucson Unified School District is operating on a normal schedule for all classes and transportation.

In Cochise County, Sierra Vista Unified Schools are closed. Douglas buses are delayed one hour and schools are starting at 9 a.m. Breakfast is set for 8:30 a.m.

All Tombstone Unified School District schools are closed. The “snow day” will be made up on April 7.

Cochise County offices in Bisbee will open at 10 a.m.

In Santa Cruz County, Elgin Elementary is closed.

WEATHER SLIDESHOW

Below are weather videos and photos from our viewers. You can submit your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/ygmae46b.

