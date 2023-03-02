Tucson small businesses have access to $500,000 in Revenue-Based Financing

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Tucson small business owners who are unable to access traditional commercial loans are getting some help from two local nonprofit organizations.

Through a partnership, Tucson Community Interest Corporation and Startup Tucson, have access to $500,000. Enough funding to help about 25 local businesses like Healthful Flowers over the next year.

Travis Freeman, Owner of Healthful Flowers, is the first to take advantage of the opportunity. He says it was a game changer for his small business.

“It gives more people the opportunity to bring their ideas and their thoughts and their dreams to flourish,” said Freeman.

Freeman made his dream a reality almost three years ago when he opened Healthful Flowers. A dream that he says was nearly impossible to see flourish because he could not get access to traditional funding.

“As soon as we went to most banks they almost immediately told us that CBD businesses were something they don’t work with at all. We wouldn’t even be able to open a personal business account at those banks. At that point, we knew funding was going to be pretty much not an option at all,” said Freeman.

With the help of pandemic relief funding and the Tucson Community Interest Corporation, he realized the help he and many other minority business owners could get in Tucson.

“It was really based off of us keeping good finances here. Basic things like our balance sheet, profit, and loss, things like that. When we were able to approach them with our numbers, it was really easy to kind of apply,” said Freeman.

Danny Knee, Executive Director of Community Investment Corporation, said the process helps many minority business owners at home.

“And unfortunately, because of wealth gaps we have in the United States and especially correlated with race. BIPOC entrepreneurs have a harder time getting loans to start and stabilize businesses. So what’s amazing about this product is no collateral is required,” said Danny Knee, Executive Director, Community Investment Corporation.

These loans can be used to buy essential equipment, purchase inventory, or meet the business’s demands.

“When you’re thinking about starting a business, and you have a product, or you’ve been in business and you just need that extra up to kind of get you to the next month and grow your business, this is the way to do it, because you’re already selling something. So when we’re thinking about Travis’ business like Healthful flowers, he has a lot of products but he also needs to be able to grow and in order to grow he needs more products, so we’re able to give him a hand up so he can stretch what he already has,” said Keneshia Raymond, Director of Programs and Access to Capitol, Startup Tucson.

You can learn more about these non-conventional loans on March 7th in a webinar from noon until 1:00 PM.

Click here for the zoom link.

