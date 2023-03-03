$1.4 Million Grant helping Pima Community College Serve Low-income, First-generation College Students

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A new federal $1.4 million grant is helping Pima Community College serve 60 low-income and first-generation students interested in STEM from Alta Vista, Desert View and Sunnyside high schools for the next five years.

Professors from PCC are leading the program. Skylene Silva is part of the TRiO Upward Bound program and said she doesn’t think she would be getting ready to attend the University of Arizona this fall without their support.

“I’m the first in my family to get into a university like that,” said Silva. “Since I’m first generation, my mom knows little about college, so TRiO was a big help in guiding me and getting as much money as I can.”

The program will focus on low-income, first-generation high school students interested in a science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) degree.

“Our graduating high school students will take credit classes there at Pima College that will transfer on to any university and our current high school students will be taking non-credit enrichment courses for six weeks there in the summer program,” said Daniel Pacheco, Director of TRiO Upward Bound Program.

Students will also take part in educational courses on Saturdays. They’ll get to visit college campuses monthly and get full-time mentors on how to get accepted into the university of their dreams.

“They really focus on SAT and ACT practice. Without them, my scores would’ve been lower than what I got and without them, I wouldn’t know half the stuff I do about college,” said Silva.

Not only is this program helping local students, it’s making a long-term impact on our community.

“Here in 2021 the program was achieving a 48% college graduation rate. That’s in a community that only attains 14% of college degrees. That means the program is almost tripling the current rate of community success rate within college and it’s working,” said Pacheco.

Students have to go through an application process to get accepted into this program.

The first day of orientation for this group of students will be this Saturday, March 4.

“It’s amazing to see the effect a college degree will have for instance on Skylene’s family. I have no doubt Skylene will get that college degree and it will have a generational effect not only on her older parents but on her siblings and God willing her kids as well. It will forever change the Silva family,” said Pacheco.

