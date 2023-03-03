Advertise
Arizona DPS trooper praised for saving driver

Trooper acted fast after vehicle started accelerating away.
Trooper acted fast after vehicle started accelerating away.(AZDPS)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is recognizing a trooper for his quick thinking during a dangerous situation.

AZDPS says Trooper Berry was driving south on State Route 101 near Talking Stick Way Monday, Feb. 27 when he saw a Ford pickup truck sideswipe several vehicles before stopping along the highway.

AZDPS says when Trooper Berry pulled over and approached the pickup, he realized the male driver was experiencing a medical emergency. Trooper Berry could not open the locked driver’s side door, and the pickup truck suddenly started to accelerate down a dirt embankment away from the highway. That’s when the trooper jumped back into his patrol vehicle and followed as the pickup crossed both lanes of traffic on 93rd Street, drove through a parking lot, then headed toward Salt River Fields.

AZDPS says Trooper Berry deployed his Grappler Police Bumper and secured one of the truck’s rear tires to stop it in front of the baseball field.

Trooper Berry helped get the driver safely out of the vehicle and provided first aid until medical personnel arrived and transported him to a hospital.

