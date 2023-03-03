Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Armed suspect shot twice by DPS trooper in Phoenix

The man was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown.
By David Baker
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a Department of Public Safety trooper shot him while trying to take him into custody in central Phoenix on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Thomas Road and 24th Drive, which is just east of Interstate 17. DPS Capt. Keith Gephart said the trooper was on a motorcycle and stopped a bicyclist for a traffic violation. The trooper got his information and learned he had a misdemeanor warrant, Gephart said.

The suspect then ran off south on 24th Drive and into a construction zone. Gephart said the trooper tried again to take him into custody and unsuccessfully used a stun gun. That’s when the suspect pulled out a handgun, Gephart said. The trooper shot him once in the arm and once in the upper leg area. The trooper was not hurt. The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. Gephart said he should survive. His name has not been released.

This is the 11th officer-involved shooting in the Valley and the 14th in Arizona so far this year.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new restaurant will be called 350 Congress.
The Funky Monk to close and become new restaurant with celebrity chef
A snow storm caused school closures and delays across southern Arizona on Thursday, March 2.
Schools, county offices closed or opening late because of storm
Action Day: Storm bringing rain, snow to Tucson
A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a train in Tucson on Wednesday, March 1.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Tucson
Casa Maria Soup Kitchen buys South Tucson motel for affordable housing

Latest News

Two drag show bills pass through Arizona Senate
Christopher Clements
DAY 11: Jury breaks for day, no verdict in Christopher Clements’ second murder trial
Around 4 p.m. Thursday, the jury broke for the day in Christopher Clements’ trial for the death...
DAY 11: Jury breaks for day, no verdict in Christopher Clements’ murder trial
Arizona is one of several states that are targeting drag shows on government property.
Arizona one of several states targeting drag shows on government property
Police are searching for a 4-door lifted pickup truck that's maroon or faded red color with a...
New photos show pickup truck involved in deadly hit-and-run in Phoenix