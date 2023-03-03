Armed suspect shot twice by DPS trooper in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a Department of Public Safety trooper shot him while trying to take him into custody in central Phoenix on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Thomas Road and 24th Drive, which is just east of Interstate 17. DPS Capt. Keith Gephart said the trooper was on a motorcycle and stopped a bicyclist for a traffic violation. The trooper got his information and learned he had a misdemeanor warrant, Gephart said.

The suspect then ran off south on 24th Drive and into a construction zone. Gephart said the trooper tried again to take him into custody and unsuccessfully used a stun gun. That’s when the suspect pulled out a handgun, Gephart said. The trooper shot him once in the arm and once in the upper leg area. The trooper was not hurt. The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. Gephart said he should survive. His name has not been released.

This is the 11th officer-involved shooting in the Valley and the 14th in Arizona so far this year.

