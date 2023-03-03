A bill permitting gun suppressors advances in the legislature

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -A bill making its way through the Arizona House of Representatives could soon make it easier to use a gun silencer, or more accurately a suppressor.

SB 1109 would remove suppressors from the definition of a prohibited weapon.

Opponents believe this device is unnecessary.

“Who needs to muffle the sound of their weapon? Who needs to do that? Unless it is for a nefarious purpose,” said Dianne Post, state coordinator for legislative action for the Arizona National Organization for Women.

Currently, individuals can apply and pass a background check to receive a federal permit for a suppressor. This bill would align the state’s law with federal law.

“There is no reason for Arizona to control this for the simple reason that it’s already federally controlled. The federal government takes care of it and Arizona does not need to regulate it,” said Charles Heller, co-founder of the Arizona Citizens Defense League.

Opponents argue suppressors can cost more lives during mass shootings.

“Let’s just take a mass shooting, for example, if you can’t pinpoint where it’s coming from because you can’t hear it, it will take you longer to stop it,” said Post. “If you have that and you can’t locate it in the extra time it takes police to locate where those shots are coming from, how many more people will die or be injured, a lot.”

Supporters say this is a common misconception when it comes to suppressors. Heller adds that most people’s concept of how a suppressor works comes from movies which are not accurate. The device does not silence, but rather muffles a shot.

“What a suppressor does is exactly what a car muffler does, it slows down the gases going through it so that the gases don’t hit the air very hard and make an explosive percussive noise,” said Heller. “What this does is simply slows down the gases. This threads onto the barrel, and the gases come out more slowly behind the bullet. It doesn’t silence it; it just moderates it.”

Heller adds this bill is also necessary to protect against hearing loss. He speaks from personal experience when he says these devices will help gun users in the long run.

“I’ve been shooting in a tunnel for the last 14 years, even with both ear plugs and earmuffs, I’ve lost 35% of my hearing, that hearing loss stopped when I started using this. That’s why we’re doing it. This is for health and safety,” said Heller.

Supporters say that Arizona in recent years, like many other states, has already loosened laws when it comes to individuals owning and buying suppressors for hunting.

The bill is currently on its second read in the house.

