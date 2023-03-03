FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming up for the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After starting off the month of March with rain, snow, wind, and crashing temperatures, quieter weather is on the way for the weekend. Plentiful sunshine returns Friday but highs will remain about 10° below normal. Temperatures in the 70s move in starting Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Additional clouds may roll in for the workweek, but temperatures don’t look to budge all too much with skies remaining mostly dry. Expect highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s for most of the 7 day forecast!

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 60°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a high around 70°.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

