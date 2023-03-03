Former Phoenix Suns coach releases first book on how to overcome obstacles

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Get your head in the game of life! Darleen Santore, better known as “Coach Dar,” stopped by Good Morning Arizona on the day of her book launch. The former Phoenix Suns mental skills coach authored her first book, “The Art of Bouncing Back: Find Your Flow to Thrive at Work and in Life — Anytime You’re Off Your Game.”

In the book, Santore channels her own experiences of hardship, including three strokes over the past 24 years, to share what it takes to find your flow at work and in life anytime obstacles appear. Santore has served as a leadership and mental edge coach to professional athletes, CEOs and business leaders around the world.

She said getting to know yourself is one of the fundamental steps to dealing with adversity. “Your knowledge and your hard wiring, how you were created, it can’t be taken away. Just like when we’re doing a scouting card in sports. What’s your scouting card? How were you created? Let’s get back to the fundamentals because you can always lean on that to start again,” Santore said.

