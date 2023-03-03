Pima County man sentenced second time to life in prison for deadly shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Steven Anaya was sentenced again to life in prison Friday, March 3, for a deadly shooting in Tucson in 2016.

Anaya was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Authorities said Anaya fatally shot Alan Galvez and his cousin in August 2016.

The Pima County Attorney’s office said all three men were in a truck when Anaya pulled out a gun and shot Galvez once in the head and twice in the back. Galvez’s cousin was shot in the arm and chest but escaped when Anaya’s gun malfunctioned.

Prosecutors say Anaya stole a gold chain from Galvez’s body before dumping it in the desert. He was arrested two weeks later and said he still had the murder weapon on him.

In 2018, Anaya was originally sentenced to life in prison, which was overturned by an appeals court two years later. The charges were refiled and a jury found him guilty again in January 2023.

