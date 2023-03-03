Road to Mount Lemmon open to all with no restrictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The road to Mount Lemmon is now open to everyone with no restrictions as of 10 a.m. Friday, March 3.

Drivers are advised to watch for ice above milepost 15 and on Ski Run Road. Watch for utility workers and their vehicles, including plows.

You can check on Catalina Highway anytime by calling the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s hotline at 520-547-7510.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.