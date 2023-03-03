Advertise
Road to Mount Lemmon open to all with no restrictions

Catalina Highway is closed with the exception of those who live and work on Mount Lemmon....
Catalina Highway is closed with the exception of those who live and work on Mount Lemmon. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The road to Mount Lemmon is now open to everyone with no restrictions as of 10 a.m. Friday, March 3.

Drivers are advised to watch for ice above milepost 15 and on Ski Run Road. Watch for utility workers and their vehicles, including plows.

You can check on Catalina Highway anytime by calling the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s hotline at 520-547-7510.

