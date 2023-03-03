Advertise
Shaquille O’Neal creates mentorship program to help middle schoolers succeed

Shaquille O'Neal meets children at the Henry County Boys and Girls Club in July 2022 after...
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – Shaquille O’Neal is teaming up with law enforcement in Georgia to start a mentorship program for middle school students.

On Thursday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced the Setting up Students for Success – or S3 – program for students ages 11-14.

“The goal of S3 is to engage and empower students while helping them transition through the various progressive stages of life,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

The monthly program also aims to close the communication gap between parents and their children.

The first session of S3 will take place March 16.

Sign ups are full for now, but interested participants can click here for more information.

O’Neal is no stranger to helping kids. Among his many philanthropic ventures, he donated $1 million to the Boys and Girls Club of Henry County last year, saying the organization kept him out of trouble as a child.

