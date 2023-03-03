Advertise
Sierra Vista Police arrest sexual misconduct suspect

Rene Tapia is accused of sexually assaulting a youn girl in Sierra Vista 30 years ago.
Rene Tapia is accused of sexually assaulting a youn girl in Sierra Vista 30 years ago.(Sierra Vista Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sierra Vista Police announced the arrest of a man on allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Sierra Vista Police say the U.S. Marshal’s Service helped them locate and arrest 53-year-old Rene Tapia.

He was found in Idaho.

Police say they opened a case in 2014 after an accuser came forward as an adult and reported she had been sexually assaulted when she was a juvenile by 53-year-old Rene Tapia.

Police say Tapia was was 23 at the time of the alleged assault.

Tapia was extradited to Arizona and booked into Cochise County Jail on Feb. 26 for sexual misconduct with a minor.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

