Sierra Vista Police arrest sexual misconduct suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sierra Vista Police announced the arrest of a man on allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Sierra Vista Police say the U.S. Marshal’s Service helped them locate and arrest 53-year-old Rene Tapia.

He was found in Idaho.

Police say they opened a case in 2014 after an accuser came forward as an adult and reported she had been sexually assaulted when she was a juvenile by 53-year-old Rene Tapia.

Police say Tapia was was 23 at the time of the alleged assault.

Tapia was extradited to Arizona and booked into Cochise County Jail on Feb. 26 for sexual misconduct with a minor.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

