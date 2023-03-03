Advertise
Summer Youth and Family Resource Fair to assist families looking for educational resources to summer programs

Summer Youth and Family Resource fair on Saturday, March 11
Summer Youth and Family Resource fair on Saturday, March 11(Makayla Shelton)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:19 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County’s Department of Community and Workforce Development is hosting a Summer Youth and Family Resource fair on Saturday, March 11.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the courtyard and conference rooms at the One-Stop Youth Employment Center, 320 N. Commerce Park Loop.

The fair will have more than 60 vendors, including nonprofits and community organizations offering assistance for families, educational resources, free COVID-19 vaccines, giveaways, raffles, free food, music, and more.

“We wanted to do a one-stop shop for families,” said program manager Jennifer Eckstrom. “And we want to show families that the community has summer programs for kids of all ages.”

There will also be information about activities and free programs, such as the Pima Early Education Program scholarships, offering free preschool classes to children from low-income households.

Applications for the Summer Youth Employment Program will also be available at the fair.

