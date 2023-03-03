Tucson Water holding 1-day hiring event Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Tucson Water will host a one-day hiring event on Saturday, March 4.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tucson Water’s Administrative Office, 310 W. Alameda Street. Tucson Water is looking to hire employees for the Utility Account Relations Specialist position in the Customer Service Solution Center.

To apply in advance, or for more information on the Utility Account Relations Specialist position, click the link below.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.