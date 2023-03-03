Two drag show bills pass through Arizona Senate

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Bills targeting drag shows have become popular in Republican-controlled states this year.

At least six states, including Arizona, have bills that are being debated or have been signed into law.

Two drag show bills passed through the Arizona Senate Thursday afternoon.

One of those by Tucson Republican Senator Justine Wadsack, an unusually long 29-page bill, makes it a felony to expose a child to a drag show.

Senator Wadsack’s original bill can be found HERE.

A second drag show bill would prohibit tax dollars from being used to sponsor drag shows or any government building from hosting a show. Violations would be a misdemeanor.

Those bills have raised questions because they tend to be broad and could have a chilling effect because they could bring into question some traditional children’s fare.

“Including perhaps children’s theater puts on a performance of Mulan or Mrs. Doubtfire or any number of family standards and beloved works,” said Priya Sundareshan, a Democratic lawmaker from District 18.

This afternoon, Wadsack changed her bill to eliminate the definition of a drag show to include those that are sexually explicit and appeal to the prurient interest.

But it’s not just drag shows that garnered the attention of the GOP Thursday afternoon.

Nearly a dozen Republican-sponsored voting bills were also on the agenda, including one that would change the way cities hold their elections.

The bill would prohibit Tucson from holding ward-only primaries and city-wide general elections.

Whether these laws finally end up becoming state law is in doubt.

Gov. Katie Hobbs has promised a veto any law she does not like and the GOP does not have enough votes to override that veto.

