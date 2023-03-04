Advertise
17 men arrested during sex-related crimes “sting” in Chandler

17 men have been arrested on sex-related crimes against minors in Chandler.
17 men have been arrested on sex-related crimes against minors in Chandler.(Chandler Police Department | Chandler Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:48 PM MST
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Seventeen men have been arrested after Chandler Police Department launched an operation to target adult online predators.

Between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, more than 70 officers, deputies and officials from across Arizona and the federal government were able to identify alleged predators and prevent any illegal sex-related activities involving minors at the end of a 3-week-long Phoenix Metro investigation. Officials say the operation was due to the large influx of visitors to Phoenix surrounding Super Bowl LVII, the Waste Management Open, the Barrett-Jackson Auction, etc.

Seventeen people were arrested for 43 sex-related felony crimes. Three guns and various illegal drugs were also confiscated during the investigation.

The following are the names of the suspects arrested:

  • Jacob Green
  • Kyle Cornelius
  • Steven Binford
  • Albert Ahumada
  • Jorge Amezquita
  • Zachary Hortel
  • Alberto Cortes
  • Christopher Lackhan
  • Omar Miranda Vera
  • Keith Wilson Jackson
  • Robert Spankle
  • Michael Turner
  • “Juan” Martin Dominguez
  • Patrick Matzke
  • Mario Macias
  • Austin Graybill
  • James Marshall

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

