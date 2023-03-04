FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The beautiful weather sticks around!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After starting off the month of March with rain, snow, wind, and crashing temperatures, quieter weather is on the way for the weekend. Temperatures in the 70s move in starting Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Additional clouds may roll in for the workweek, but temperatures don’t look to budge all too much through Wednesday with things remaining mostly dry.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a high around 70°.

THURSDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.