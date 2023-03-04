Suspect killed in Tucson officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Tucson late Friday night, March 3.

Tucson Police Department officers were looking for an aggravated assault suspect who they say also had a warrant out for a probation violation.

The Operations Division Midtown Community Response Team requested the help of SWAT to stop the suspect near East Grant Road and North Park Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Tucson police say the suspect fled in a vehicle at a high rate of speed, but the pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle hit another vehicle near North Campbell Avenue and East Grant Road.

Police say gunfire was exchanged between officers and the suspect after he pulled out a firearm as officers approached the vehicle.

The suspect was shot by officers and later pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

Police say a woman who was in the suspect’s vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has been activated and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department will take the lead in the criminal investigation.

TPD will also conduct its own investigation to determine if any policy violations occurred.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.