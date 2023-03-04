Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Suspect killed in Tucson officer-involved shooting

One man was killed in an officer-involved shooting near North Campbell Avenue and East Grant...
One man was killed in an officer-involved shooting near North Campbell Avenue and East Grant Road Friday night, March 3.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Tucson late Friday night, March 3.

Tucson Police Department officers were looking for an aggravated assault suspect who they say also had a warrant out for a probation violation.

The Operations Division Midtown Community Response Team requested the help of SWAT to stop the suspect near East Grant Road and North Park Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Tucson police say the suspect fled in a vehicle at a high rate of speed, but the pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle hit another vehicle near North Campbell Avenue and East Grant Road.

Police say gunfire was exchanged between officers and the suspect after he pulled out a firearm as officers approached the vehicle.

The suspect was shot by officers and later pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

Police say a woman who was in the suspect’s vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has been activated and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department will take the lead in the criminal investigation.

TPD will also conduct its own investigation to determine if any policy violations occurred.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two drag show bills pass through Arizona Senate
Christopher Clements
DAY 12: Pima County Attorney will retry Christopher Clements for murder
Trooper acted fast after vehicle started accelerating away.
Arizona DPS trooper praised for saving driver
Steven Anaya was sentenced to life in prison again for a fatal shooting that happened in Tucson...
Pima County man sentenced second time to life in prison for deadly shooting
Diego Garcia, 23, was booked for first-degree murder and child abuse.
Man charged with murder after girlfriend’s 1-year-old son dies

Latest News

Businesses is booming on Mount Lemmon after nearly 100 inches of snow has fallen.
Mount Lemmon businesses booming after nearly 100 inches of snowfall
Local law enforcement agencies encourage caution and common sense while traveling this spring...
Staying Safe During Spring Break
In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The...
Tom Sizemore, ‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor, dies at 61
Arizona lawmakers target City of Tucson.
State lawmakers target Tucson election process, again