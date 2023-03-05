FIRST ALERT FORECAST: How ‘bout them 70s!?

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After starting off the month of March with rain, snow, wind, and crashing temperatures, quieter weather is on the way for the weekend. Temperatures in the 70s continue through much of the 7 day forecast. Additional clouds may roll in for the workweek, but temperatures don’t look to budge all too much through Wednesday with things remaining mostly dry.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.