FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine and warmer temps continue through the weekend

By Allie Potter
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:55 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Our beautiful weekend continues with lots of sunshine and temperatures closer to where we should be for this time of the year. Those conditions will carry us through Wednesday with generally light winds. A weather system will pass across or near the area Thursday into Friday bringing some wind and cooler temperatures, and possibly a few showers.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

