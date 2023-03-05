Advertise
Police arrest 2 in connection with deadly road-rage shooting in Tucson

Cameron Patrick Griffith, 21, and Jamie Moniq Moore, 20 were arrested March 3 in connection...
Cameron Patrick Griffith, 21, and Jamie Moniq Moore, 20 were arrested March 3 in connection with a deadly shooting in Tucson in late December 2022.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police Department detectives arrested two people connection with a fatal shooting in late December 2022.

Jada Thompson, 21, was shot while riding in a vehicle near North Swan Road and East Speedway Boulevard on Dec. 24. She died of her injuries at Tucson Medical Center.

Detectives coordinated with officers from Operations Division Midtown/Community Response Team in locating the two suspects, identified as 21-year-old Cameron Patrick Griffith and 20-year-old Jamie Moniq Moore.

ODM/CRT found and arrested Griffith and Moore on Friday, March 3. Both were charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault/drive-by shooting.

The suspects were booked into the Pima County Jail and are currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond each.

