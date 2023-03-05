Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Those who knew Jesse Wilson react to recent arrest of his adoptive mother

Jesse Wilson went missing in Buckeye nearly seven years ago. Now his adoptive mother, Crystal Wilson, is behind bars and charged in connection with the case.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:42 PM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The tragic story of the death of Jesse Wilson is one step closer to closure. “He was just a gentle kid,” said Maria Tomczak as she recalled memories of Jesse.

Jesse was ten years old when he went missing in Buckeye nearly seven years ago. Now his adoptive mother, Crystal Wilson, is behind bars and charged in connection with the case.

For those who knew Jesse, this news is a sigh of relief. “It took a long time. I think it took longer than it should have, but I guess they have to make sure all the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed to make sure the charges stick,” said Wilson.

In July 2016, Crystal Wilson reported to police that Jesse had run away from their home. This sparked a massive search effort that lasted several months. On March 8, 2018, remains were found a few miles off Route 85. They were eventually identified as Jesse’s. In November 2020, the case was reassigned to a new investigator. After they took a closer look, detectives were able to build a case against the adoptive mother. Wilson was arrested in Gainesville, Georgia, and extradited to the Valley.

“I wish I would have said something,” said Tomczak. Her son attended the same day camp at Jesse. She felt something was off as Jesse constantly asked her for food whenever his adoptive mother wasn’t around. “I didn’t think anything of it at first, and so I said, ‘oh sure’ and opened up my son’s lunchbox and gave him some snacks and stuff. He said thank you. He was very polite and very soft-spoken.”

While she’s grateful someone was finally arrested all these years later, to this day, she wonders, “what if...” “I feel a lot of regret that I didn’t say anything to somebody that could possibly look into it,” said Tomczak.

Wilson has not been charged with killing her adoptive son. Instead, she’s being held on a charge of abandonment or concealment of a dead body.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was killed in an officer-involved shooting near North Campbell Avenue and East Grant...
Suspect killed in Tucson officer-involved shooting
Businesses is booming on Mount Lemmon after nearly 100 inches of snow has fallen.
Mount Lemmon businesses booming after nearly 100 inches of snowfall
Steven Anaya was sentenced to life in prison again for a fatal shooting that happened in Tucson...
Pima County man sentenced second time to life in prison for deadly shooting
Tucson Water will host a 1-day hiring event. (Source: City of Tucson)
Tucson Water holding 1-day hiring event Saturday
Cameron Patrick Griffith, 21, and Jamie Moniq Moore, 20 were arrested March 3 in connection...
Police arrest 2 in connection with deadly road-rage shooting in Tucson

Latest News

Forward progress stopped, evacuations lifted for brush fire in Elgin-Canelo area
Police are investigating what led to the shooting.
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
Cyclists from around the world travelled to Tucson for this three-day road race.
Tucson Bicycle Classic brings in new riders and economic revenue
Local law enforcement agencies encourage caution and common sense while traveling this spring...
Spring break travel precautions: What you need to know for a safe break
Woman dies following crash at Kino, Silverlake in Tucson