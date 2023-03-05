Advertise
Two kids in critical condition from Phoenix townhome fire have passed away

The Boyers lost their lives after their home caught fire and the smoke alarms failed to sound...
The Boyers lost their lives after their home caught fire and the smoke alarms failed to sound off.(Courtesy of the Steven Boyer)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The two children who were in critical condition from the Phoenix townhome fire on Wednesday have passed away.

Phoenix fire crews arrived at 35th and Northern avenues around 11 p.m. that Wednesday and found the townhome full of smoke with flames coming from the windows. Fire crews aggressively attacked the flames and found the father and his four children inside their bedrooms. One by one, firefighters carried them out and tried to save them.

The father, Shimone Boyer, 52, died at the scene. Dov Boyer, 7, and Nachman Boyer, 8, died in the hospital on Friday. Shevach Boyer, 9, and Tamar Boyer, 11, were fighting for their lives after the fire, but both passed away Saturday, Phoenix police said.

Early indications are that the fire started when everyone was sleeping, which is why nobody woke up. Officials say there are no obvious signs that the fire was intentionally set. There was a badly burned washer and dryer that was pulled out of the home. No working fire alarms were found inside the townhouse. Police say the investigation as to what caused the fire is still active.

Family member Steven Boyer is raising money for his brother and nieces and nephew’s funeral.

