Woman dies after UTV crash in Apache Junction; 3 men injured

Police say impairment was a factor in the death of the UTV driver.
Police say impairment was a factor in the death of the UTV driver.
By Kit Silavong
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman died overnight Sunday out in Apache Junction after an accident with a utility vehicle.

Police say 26-year-old Alisha Kopecky was driving the UTV, and three men, around her age were with her as passengers. The accident happened off of East Granada Avenue, which is in a neighborhood east of Highway 88/Idaho Road and south of Broadway Road. Police responded just after midnight to the area. Kopecky died from the accident while the three men were injured.

Police are investigating what led up to the deadly crash but say impairment was a factor.

