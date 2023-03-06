Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

1 dead, 8 injured in upstate New York concert stampede

An apparent stampede in Rochester, New York, has killed at least one person, authorities said.
An apparent stampede in Rochester, New York, has killed at least one person, authorities said.(Source: WHAM/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:37 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A crowd pushed toward the exits of a concert in Rochester, N.Y., amid apparent fears that shots had been fired, killing one person and injuring eight others, police said.

Police found “no evidence to support a shooting having occurred” inside the concert late Sunday featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Main Street Armory, Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams said in a statement to ABC News. A 33-year-old woman died, and two people were in critical condition, the department said.

The Associated Press sent messages early Monday seeking information from Rochester police and other authorities.

Six additional people were dropped off by private vehicle at hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the Democrat & Chronicle newspaper reported.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to initial reports of gunshots fired inside, Adams said, but later determined injuries weren’t consistent with gunshot wounds.

“The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots,” Adams said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Patrick Griffith, 21, and Jamie Moniq Moore, 20 were arrested March 3 in connection...
Police arrest 2 in connection with deadly road-rage shooting in Tucson
One man was killed in an officer-involved shooting near North Campbell Avenue and East Grant...
Suspect killed in Tucson officer-involved shooting
A Border Patrol agent's face and hands were injured in an assault in Cochise County Saturday,...
Border Patrol agent injured in assault; suspect taken into custody
As of 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5, the Longview Fire burned 550 acres in Santa Cruz County. It...
Forward progress stopped, evacuations lifted for brush fire in Elgin-Canelo area
Businesses is booming on Mount Lemmon after nearly 100 inches of snow has fallen.
Mount Lemmon businesses booming after nearly 100 inches of snowfall

Latest News

Muskego High School
Racist speech allegedly hurled at high school basketball team during playoffs in Wis.
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Russia steps up effort to take elusive prize of Ukraine city
A suspect in possession of explosive material was arrested, police said.
Man charged with blowing up PG&E transformers in California
A suspect in possession of explosive material was arrested, police said.
Man allegedly blew up transformers