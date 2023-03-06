Advertise
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley

He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.(Avondale Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Avondale Police Department has confirmed it has located a missing K9 that went missing overnight in the West Valley.

The alert went out just after 3 a.m. early Monday morning. According to authorities, the large canine, whose name is “Rico,” is a 90 lbs, tan Malinois with a black face. On social media, police said that they believe the K9 might be injured and should be considered dangerous. Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the lookout for the canine, including Maricopa County Animal Control and drone support officials. The dog was last spotted near 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye. School resource officers had been stationed at nearby schools as a precaution.

Ultimately, authorities said the dog was found and thanked the community for getting him home safely. It’s still unclear how or why the dog went missing for so long.

