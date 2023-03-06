Advertise
Border Patrol agent injured in assault; suspect taken into custody

A Border Patrol agent's face and hands were injured in an assault in Cochise County Saturday,...
A Border Patrol agent's face and hands were injured in an assault in Cochise County Saturday, March 4.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Border Patrol agent was injured during an assault that happened while a suspect was being taken into custody in Cochise County Saturday, March 4.

According to a statement from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident happened near Foudy Road and State Route 92, west of Palominas, at approximately 4 a.m.

The Tucson Sector agent took a subject into custody after investigating the subject’s illegal entry into the U.S. While being placed in a vehicle, the subject assaulted the agent, injuring the agent’s face and hands. Additional agents responded and took the suspect into custody.

The assaulted agent was transported for medical treatment. The agent’s condition was not released.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the assault on a federal officer. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating.

