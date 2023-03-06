Advertise
Brushfire forces evacuations in Elgin-Canelo area

According to a Facebook post by Santa Cruz County, residents of Longview Loop Road have been...
According to a Facebook post by Santa Cruz County, residents of Longview Loop Road have been evacuated because of a wildfire Sunday, March 5.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:48 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SONOITA, Ariz. (13 News) - A brushfire that sparked in northeastern Santa Cruz County has resulted in some evacuations in the area of Elgin-Canelo Sunday, March 5.

According to a Facebook post by Santa Cruz County, residents of Longview Loop Road have been evacuated.

Evacuatees can report to 22 Los Encinos Road in Elgin or a shelter at 387 McKeown in Patagonia.

A livestock shelter is currently accepting large animals at 3142 South Highway 83 in Sonoita. Please bring food and water buckets.

According to Arizona State Forestry, the fire is 200 acres in heavy grass fuels.

