Brushfire forces evacuations in Elgin-Canelo area

SONOITA, Ariz. (13 News) - A brushfire that sparked in northeastern Santa Cruz County has resulted in some evacuations in the area of Elgin-Canelo Sunday, March 5.

According to a Facebook post by Santa Cruz County, residents of Longview Loop Road have been evacuated.

#AZForestry taking command of #LongviewFire near Sonoita/Elgin. Est. 200 acres; wind-driven in heavy grass crop. State hand crew ordered. Local & fed cooperators assisting. 5 structures evac’d per Santa Cruz SO. Some roads in area closed. No impact to SR 83 currently. #AZFire pic.twitter.com/lwLqD91L8V — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) March 6, 2023

Evacuatees can report to 22 Los Encinos Road in Elgin or a shelter at 387 McKeown in Patagonia.

A livestock shelter is currently accepting large animals at 3142 South Highway 83 in Sonoita. Please bring food and water buckets.

According to Arizona State Forestry, the fire is 200 acres in heavy grass fuels.

