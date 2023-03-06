Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Christopher Clements’ attorney recalls “difficult trial” over past couple of weeks

Christopher Clements’ attorney recalls “difficult trial” over past couple of weeks.
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The defense is speaking out after the Christopher Clements trial ended in a mistrial on Friday.

Clements is charged with murder, kidnapping, and burglary in the 2012 disappearance and death of Isabel Celis.

Last September, Clements was found guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez. He is already serving a life sentence for that case.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said in a statement the state will retry Clements with a different jury. However, Eric Kessler, defense for Clements, shared that final decision will come at the status hearing on March 27th.

“This is an especially difficult case. So, whether the state wants the Celis family to go through this process again that is also one of the considerations,” Kessler said.

Kessler also mentioned he wasn’t surprised when the jurors told the judge they were at a deadlock. Jurors deliberated more than nine hours over two days before giving a note to the judge.

“I had the impression from some of the jurors questions throughout the trial that there were some serious questions about some of the state’s evidence,” he said.

Kessler says scheduling conflicts are on obstacle for this kind of trial.

Kessler said he’s already prepping for his next trial later this year. This means if he’s the defense for Clements in the next trial it may not be a quick turnaround and may be pushed back. “If the state does want to retry them then there is the challenge of finding time to fit this kind of trial into everybody’s schedule,” Kessler said.

As for Clements, the judge ruled that he will remain in the Pima County Jail until further notice.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Patrick Griffith, 21, and Jamie Moniq Moore, 20 were arrested March 3 in connection...
Police arrest 2 in connection with deadly road-rage shooting in Tucson
A Border Patrol agent's face and hands were injured in an assault in Cochise County Saturday,...
Border Patrol agent injured in assault; suspect taken into custody
One man was killed in an officer-involved shooting near North Campbell Avenue and East Grant...
Suspect killed in Tucson officer-involved shooting
As of 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5, the Longview Fire burned 550 acres in Santa Cruz County. It...
Forward progress stopped, evacuations lifted for brush fire in Elgin-Canelo area
Businesses is booming on Mount Lemmon after nearly 100 inches of snow has fallen.
Mount Lemmon businesses booming after nearly 100 inches of snowfall

Latest News

FILE - Gary Rossington of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd performs on Day 1 of the 2015 Big Barrel...
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
Christopher Clements’ attorney recalls “difficult trial” over past couple of weeks
Christopher Clements’ attorney recalls “difficult trial” over past couple of weeks
Fireworks are thrown at officers Sunday at 'Cop City,' a controversial future public training...
Police: Dozens arrested after violent protest at Atlanta public training center’s future site
IRS-CI issues tips to protect your wallet, identity
How to avoid becoming a consumer scam victim