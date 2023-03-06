Christopher Clements’ attorney recalls “difficult trial” over past couple of weeks.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The defense is speaking out after the Christopher Clements trial ended in a mistrial on Friday.

Clements is charged with murder, kidnapping, and burglary in the 2012 disappearance and death of Isabel Celis.

Last September, Clements was found guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez. He is already serving a life sentence for that case.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said in a statement the state will retry Clements with a different jury. However, Eric Kessler, defense for Clements, shared that final decision will come at the status hearing on March 27th.

“This is an especially difficult case. So, whether the state wants the Celis family to go through this process again that is also one of the considerations,” Kessler said.

Kessler also mentioned he wasn’t surprised when the jurors told the judge they were at a deadlock. Jurors deliberated more than nine hours over two days before giving a note to the judge.

“I had the impression from some of the jurors questions throughout the trial that there were some serious questions about some of the state’s evidence,” he said.

Kessler says scheduling conflicts are on obstacle for this kind of trial.

Kessler said he’s already prepping for his next trial later this year. This means if he’s the defense for Clements in the next trial it may not be a quick turnaround and may be pushed back. “If the state does want to retry them then there is the challenge of finding time to fit this kind of trial into everybody’s schedule,” Kessler said.

As for Clements, the judge ruled that he will remain in the Pima County Jail until further notice.

