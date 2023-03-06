Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Starting out the workweek in the 70s

Allie Potter March 5 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:24 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Wrapping up the weekend with highs in the 70s. Rather unremarkable weather for the next week as the storm track will be just north of the region through the period. However close enough for plenty of high cloudiness at times and occasional westerly breezes some of the afternoons.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

