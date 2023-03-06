Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Staying in the 70s this week!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The pleasant weather we experienced over the weekend carries us through this week! Expect more clouds around Monday and Tuesday with a few sprinkles possible. Otherwise, the week is looking to be a dry one for us with winds staying comfortable. Highs will warm into the 70s each day with overnight lows in the 40s and lower 50s. All in all, a very seasonable week of March weather in southern Arizona!

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

