FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Staying in the 70s this week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The pleasant weather we experienced over the weekend carries us through this week! Expect more clouds around Monday and Tuesday with a few sprinkles possible. Otherwise, the week is looking to be a dry one for us with winds staying comfortable. Highs will warm into the 70s each day with overnight lows in the 40s and lower 50s. All in all, a very seasonable week of March weather in southern Arizona!

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

