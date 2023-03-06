FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Staying in the 70s this week!
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The pleasant weather we experienced over the weekend carries us through this week! Expect more clouds around Monday and Tuesday with a few sprinkles possible. Otherwise, the week is looking to be a dry one for us with winds staying comfortable. Highs will warm into the 70s each day with overnight lows in the 40s and lower 50s. All in all, a very seasonable week of March weather in southern Arizona!
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.