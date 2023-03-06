Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Alligator attacks Florida man outside front door

By WESH staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:19 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – A Florida man is recovering after he was bitten by an alligator on his front porch.

Scott Hollingsworth said he heard something outside his front door Saturday night.

“Went outside and didn’t turn the light on,” Hollingsworth said. “Just got a step outside, and something grabbed me on the leg, started shaking violently.”

He thought it was a dog. It was an alligator.

“Six feet or 7 feet, I really didn’t get a good look at it. When I saw what it was, I stepped back in the house and closed the door,” Hollingsworth said. “Looked down and I had a large gash in the side of my leg, so I was trying to put pressure on it.”

The family said they were later told by wildlife officials that the alligator was more like 9 feet.

The family said they’ve seen alligators in a pond behind their house before, but never on their front step.

Florida Fish and Wildlife was called out, and the alligator that bit Hollingsworth was euthanized by a trapper, according to Daytona Beach Police.

Hollingsworth was taken to the hospital, where he had to get surgery on his leg.

“Fortunately, there’s no damage to my knee, which I was concerned about,” he said. “Everything’s going well.”

Hollingsworth did have plans to enjoy Daytona Bike Week, but he may have to wait until next year.

“Probably won’t be biking anytime soon, absolutely,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Patrick Griffith, 21, and Jamie Moniq Moore, 20 were arrested March 3 in connection...
Police arrest 2 in connection with deadly road-rage shooting in Tucson
A Border Patrol agent's face and hands were injured in an assault in Cochise County Saturday,...
Border Patrol agent injured in assault; suspect taken into custody
One man was killed in an officer-involved shooting near North Campbell Avenue and East Grant...
Suspect killed in Tucson officer-involved shooting
As of 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5, the Longview Fire burned 550 acres in Santa Cruz County. It...
Forward progress stopped, evacuations lifted for brush fire in Elgin-Canelo area
Businesses is booming on Mount Lemmon after nearly 100 inches of snow has fallen.
Mount Lemmon businesses booming after nearly 100 inches of snowfall

Latest News

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb....
Norfolk Southern to pay millions for derailment: governor
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The shooting...
Police say 3 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Illinois home
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 US citizens kidnapped in Mexico border city amid shootout
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 14
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 14
A Virginia movie theater has launched a new policy preventing teens from buying tickets after...
‘17 after 7:30′: Movie theater’s policy prevents teens from buying tickets at night