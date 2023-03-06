How to avoid becoming a consumer scam victim

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced the most reported consumer fraud complaints in the state.

The announcement comes on the first day Consumer Protection Week.

The Attorney General’s Office will spend the week highlighting ways Arizonans can protect their personal information to help protect them from becoming victims.

“Fraudsters and scammers take advantage of Arizonans, especially seniors,” said Attorney General Kris Mayes. “The attorney general’s office has a dedicated team that works every day to protect consumers and return funds or provide other remedies for fraud victims. It’s important for every Arizonan to understand best practices when it comes to your personal information, either online or on the telephone.”

The Attorney General’s Consumer Information and Complaints Unit received more than 15,000 consumer complaints; answered approximately 35,000 phone calls; and reviewed more than 22,000 emails last year.

The top 5 consumer complaints were:

Motor Vehicle Sales, Repairs, and Rentals

Mortgage and Real Estate

Computer Web Pages

Telemarketing, Phone Scams, and Unsolicited Text Messages

Telecommunications

The Attorney General’s Office says the following are a few tips to avoid consumer scams:

When buying a vehicle, get the salesperson or business to make all terms and any promises in writing. Get complete copies of all paperwork. If you see a price for a vehicle on a website, bring that page with you to the dealership.

Read all documents and understand the terms before signing. Do not sign contracts or agreements with blank spaces.

The Attorney General’s Office also warns people to never sign an agreement in a language you do not understand.

Create strong passwords that include upper and lower case letters, numbers and symbols and change the passwords often so hackers won’t get into your webpages.

Never give money, gift cards, or cryptocurrency in response to an unsolicited phone call or text message.

Review your monthly bills for unauthorized fees and sudden or new charges.

