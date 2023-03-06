Man dies after struck while crossing Craycroft Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man who was struck by a vehicle late Saturday, March 4, died from his injuries.

According to the Tucson Police Department, 56-year-old Clifford Wayne Haskins was crossing South Craycroft Road near East 26th Street shortly after 11 p.m. when he was struck by a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the 2006 Ford Focus stopped immediately and cooperated with the investigation.

An officer from the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash. No charges have been issued.

Haskins was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He died while detectives were still at the crash scene.

Mid-block crossing by Haskins is the major contributing factor in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.