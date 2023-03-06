Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man dies after struck while crossing Craycroft Road

An officer from the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit determined that the driver was not...
An officer from the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.(Image credit: MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man who was struck by a vehicle late Saturday, March 4, died from his injuries.

According to the Tucson Police Department, 56-year-old Clifford Wayne Haskins was crossing South Craycroft Road near East 26th Street shortly after 11 p.m. when he was struck by a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the 2006 Ford Focus stopped immediately and cooperated with the investigation.

An officer from the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash. No charges have been issued.

Haskins was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He died while detectives were still at the crash scene.

Mid-block crossing by Haskins is the major contributing factor in the crash, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Patrick Griffith, 21, and Jamie Moniq Moore, 20 were arrested March 3 in connection...
Police arrest 2 in connection with deadly road-rage shooting in Tucson
A Border Patrol agent's face and hands were injured in an assault in Cochise County Saturday,...
Border Patrol agent injured in assault; suspect taken into custody
One man was killed in an officer-involved shooting near North Campbell Avenue and East Grant...
Suspect killed in Tucson officer-involved shooting
As of 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5, the Longview Fire burned 550 acres in Santa Cruz County. It...
Forward progress stopped, evacuations lifted for brush fire in Elgin-Canelo area
Businesses is booming on Mount Lemmon after nearly 100 inches of snow has fallen.
Mount Lemmon businesses booming after nearly 100 inches of snowfall

Latest News

Woman dies following crash at Kino, Silverlake in Tucson
Catalina Highway is closed with the exception of those who live and work on Mount Lemmon....
Road to Mount Lemmon open to all with no restrictions
Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff.
Pima County road closures
A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a train in Tucson on Wednesday, March 1.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Tucson