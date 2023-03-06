Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Manafort, US government settle civil case for $3.15 million

FILE- Paul Manafort, center, arrives at court in New York on June 27, 2019. Manafort, the...
FILE- Paul Manafort, center, arrives at court in New York on June 27, 2019. Manafort, the former chairman of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, has agreed to pay $3.15 million to settle a civil case filed by the Justice Department over undeclared foreign bank accounts. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:45 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Manafort, the former chairman of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, has agreed to pay $3.15 million to settle a civil case filed by the Justice Department over undeclared foreign bank accounts.

When the civil case was filed in April 2022, prosecutors alleged that Manafort had failed to disclose more than 20 offshore bank accounts he ordered opened in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The government sought an order for Manafort to pay fines, penalties and interest, alleging he had failed to file federal tax documents detailing the accounts and failed to disclose the money on his income tax returns. The government said false tax returns were filed from 2006-2015 and that the Treasury Department had notified Manafort of the fines and assessment in July 2020.

The settlement was detailed in court documents filed Feb. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Manafort faced criminal charges as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation into Trump’s associates. A jury convicted him in 2018 of eight financial crimes, including several related to his political consulting work in Ukraine, but the judge hearing the case declared a mistrial on 10 other counts when jurors could not reach a verdict.

Manafort was sentenced to more than seven years in prison. Trump pardoned his former campaign chairman in the final weeks of his presidency.

Manafort’s ties to Ukraine led to his ouster from Trump’s campaign in August 2016, less than a month after Trump accepted the Republican nomination.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was killed in an officer-involved shooting near North Campbell Avenue and East Grant...
Suspect killed in Tucson officer-involved shooting
Businesses is booming on Mount Lemmon after nearly 100 inches of snow has fallen.
Mount Lemmon businesses booming after nearly 100 inches of snowfall
Steven Anaya was sentenced to life in prison again for a fatal shooting that happened in Tucson...
Pima County man sentenced second time to life in prison for deadly shooting
Tucson Water will host a 1-day hiring event. (Source: City of Tucson)
Tucson Water holding 1-day hiring event Saturday
Cameron Patrick Griffith, 21, and Jamie Moniq Moore, 20 were arrested March 3 in connection...
Police arrest 2 in connection with deadly road-rage shooting in Tucson

Latest News

A small plane crashed in Lindenhurst Sunday afternoon, killing one person on board and injuring...
Police: Small plane crash on Long Island; 1 dead, 2 critical
Forward progress stopped, evacuations lifted for brush fire in Elgin-Canelo area
Police are investigating what led to the shooting.
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
Cyclists from around the world travelled to Tucson for this three-day road race.
Tucson Bicycle Classic brings in new riders and economic revenue