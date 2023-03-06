Advertise
Phoenix fire department honors mother, girl who saved younger brother from drowning in pool

On Dec. 19, Trinity Weatherspoon saved her younger brother’s life after he fell into a pool at an Airbnb. Her mom, Deandra Taylor, gave CPR until crews arrived.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:28 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix fire department held a ceremony on Sunday to recognize a young girl and her mother’s efforts to save her younger brother’s life back in December.

On Dec. 19, Trinity Weatherspoon saved her younger brother’s life after he fell into a pool at an Airbnb near 32nd Street and Indian School Road. Deandra Taylor, Trinity’s mother, said she was upstairs when her kids left the backdoor open, and her son fell into the pool. He was submerged underwater for a short time. That’s when Weatherspoon sprang into action, jumping into the pool and pulling her younger brother out of the water. She then ran upstairs to get Taylor, who performed CPR on her son until first responders arrived. Their actions ultimately saved his life.

Taylor is a trained caregiver but never needed to use CPR in real life before. Taylor says she didn’t give Weatherspoon any training prior to the rescue. “I feel good that I know that she knows what to do,” Taylor said about her daughter’s response to saving her brother.

On Sunday, firefighters who responded to the call last year greeted the family of six at Phoenix Fire Station 12 where they presented Weatherspoon and Taylor with Citizen Life-saving certificates. “What a tremendous job you guys did. We are honored to be here and be able to do this,” said Phoenix fire. The family was then given a tour full tour of the firehouse, fire trucks, and all.

