Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:31 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting happened in Phoenix on Sunday evening.
The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Details are limited, but police say a suspect has been injured and there are no outstanding suspects, and no officers were injured. Police are investigating what led to the shooting.
This is the 13th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 17th in the state this year.
