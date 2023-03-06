Advertise
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

Police are investigating what led to the shooting.
Police are investigating what led to the shooting.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:31 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting happened in Phoenix on Sunday evening.

The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Details are limited, but police say a suspect has been injured and there are no outstanding suspects, and no officers were injured. Police are investigating what led to the shooting.

This is the 13th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 17th in the state this year.

