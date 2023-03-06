Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting happened in Phoenix on Sunday evening.

The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Details are limited, but police say a suspect has been injured and there are no outstanding suspects, and no officers were injured. Police are investigating what led to the shooting.

Phoenix Police is currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. Officers are code 4, suspect is down. There are no outstanding suspects. PIO en route. pic.twitter.com/9Pphx3azmx — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 6, 2023

This is the 13th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 17th in the state this year.

