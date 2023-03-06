Police investigating Tucson shooting
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police officers are investigating a shooting.
Police say officers responded to the area of Broadway near Country Club Monday afternoon.
Officers found a vehicle they say collided into the wall of a building.
TPD says the adult male inside the vehicle suffered an obvious gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say they have one male detained and do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.
