Police investigating Tucson shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police officers are investigating a shooting.

Police say officers responded to the area of Broadway near Country Club Monday afternoon.

Officers found a vehicle they say collided into the wall of a building.

TPD says the adult male inside the vehicle suffered an obvious gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have one male detained and do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

