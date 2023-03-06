Spring break travel precautions: What you need to know for a safe break

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As Tucson-area universities and primary schools go on spring break, local law enforcement agencies are asking travelers to be vigilant of their surroundings and use caution when traveling.

This is especially important for people traveling internationally as there has been a rise in crime, theft, fraud and kidnappings.

The local agencies said there are plenty of safety tips to follow to enjoy a safe spring break.

“We want everyone to have a good, safe spring break, to get to their destination safely and home safely. And the best way to do that is to just practice some common sense,” said Arizona DPS spokesman Bart Graves.

The TSA is expecting a record number of travelers this year.

The Tucson International Airport said it thinks 390,000 passengers will go through its terminal this month, making it the busiest month since 2008.

And as people leave town, the FBI’s Phoenix office is asking travelers, especially young adults, to take a few steps to improve their safety.

“We suggest having an emergency contact and staying in contact with them to let them know, ‘hey, I’ll reach out twice a day to let you know I’m okay,”’ said Brooke Brennan, spokeswoman for the office. “Knowing how to contact your embassy in whatever country you’re in, that’s important as well.”

Brennan adds travelers should rely on transportation associated with their hotel, don’t flash around their money, travel in groups, and be cautious of questions from people they meet.

“Once they start asking, ‘Oh, where are you staying? What room are you in? How’d you get here? Do you need a ride home?’ Those are kind of red flags. You want to keep that private if you can because you never want to give that information away,” Brennan said.

For those staying stateside, DPS said travelers should maintain their vehicle before leaving, keep their phone fully charged in case of emergencies, and stay hands-free while driving.

Graves also stresses the importance of not driving intoxicated, especially for young drivers.

“We find ourselves at the beginning of spring break. College students tend to party more than those of us that are older. The rule of thumb is to never get behind the wheel once you’ve been drinking, especially if you’re responsible for the lives of the passengers in your vehicle,” he said. “Get a designated driver, someone that’s not drinking with you to do the driving. There is ridesharing. There is Uber. There is Lyft.”

Drivers are also reminded to avoid fatigue.

“The best thing to do is make sure you’ve had plenty of sleep. Don’t drive fatigued. If you feel yourself getting too tired, it’s not a problem to pull over and rest by the side of the road,” Graves said.

As a final tip, anyone traveling internationally is advised to check the travel advisories for your intended destination. Travel advisors can be found at travel.state.gov .

