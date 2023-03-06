Advertise
Tucson International Airport expecting busiest travel month in 15 years

Spring break travel underway
By Jack Cooper
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Officials at Tucson International Airport say they’re ready for what could be the busiest travel month since 2008.

Spring break for students at the University of Arizona runs from March 4-12. Meanwhile, spring break for many K-12 schools across Tucson is just weeks away. Spring break is just one of the reasons the airport is expecting a passenger boom.

While March is the busiest month of the year for travel, compared to last year there are 15% more seats available for people looking to fly.

Across the country, the Transportation Security Administration says January was the first full month with more people traveling since the January before the pandemic.

TSA said security wait times are about the same despite more passengers being screened.

Meanwhile, Tucson airport officials say there’s a lot of travel people have missed out on the past few years and that’s why this time of year is going to be very busy.

Airport officials say they’re ready for the big rush.

”Tucson airport is doing very well compared to other airports our size in terms of getting our passengers back quicker,” COO and executive vice president of the Tucson Airport Authority Bruce Goetz said. “There’s a lot of work with our airline partners to increase service into Tucson and provide more options for getting out to all of our nonstop destinations.”

To avoid any potential issues when you get to the airport, get there early and check in on your phone or online.

Parking reservations can be made in advance on the Tucson airport website.

For students and families traveling to Mexico for a spring break vacation, there are several travel advisories active for certain parts of Mexico because of an increase in violence. The areas affected by the advisories include Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

Meanwhile, University of Arizona police have some safety reminders for students and faculty traveling internationally.

Always check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for health and travel precautions for your destination, check in with friends and family frequently and know who to call in case of an emergency.

