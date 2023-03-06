Woman dies following crash at Kino, Silverlake in Tucson
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:55 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A woman has died following a two-vehicle crash at South Kino Parkway and East Silverlake Road in Tucson.
The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened around 2 p.m. Friday, March 3.
The TPD said Krystal Francesca Bustamante, 34, was traveling north on Kino when another vehicle turned in front of her.
The driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 70s, was not impaired at the time of the crash and was not injured.
The TPD said Bustamante was not wearing her seatbelt and had a suspended license. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died.
The crash is under investigation and no charges or citations have been issued.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.