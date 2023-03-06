Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Woman dies following crash at Kino, Silverlake in Tucson

By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:55 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A woman has died following a two-vehicle crash at South Kino Parkway and East Silverlake Road in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened around 2 p.m. Friday, March 3.

The TPD said Krystal Francesca Bustamante, 34, was traveling north on Kino when another vehicle turned in front of her.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 70s, was not impaired at the time of the crash and was not injured.

The TPD said Bustamante was not wearing her seatbelt and had a suspended license. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died.

The crash is under investigation and no charges or citations have been issued.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was killed in an officer-involved shooting near North Campbell Avenue and East Grant...
Suspect killed in Tucson officer-involved shooting
Businesses is booming on Mount Lemmon after nearly 100 inches of snow has fallen.
Mount Lemmon businesses booming after nearly 100 inches of snowfall
Steven Anaya was sentenced to life in prison again for a fatal shooting that happened in Tucson...
Pima County man sentenced second time to life in prison for deadly shooting
Tucson Water will host a 1-day hiring event. (Source: City of Tucson)
Tucson Water holding 1-day hiring event Saturday
Cameron Patrick Griffith, 21, and Jamie Moniq Moore, 20 were arrested March 3 in connection...
Police arrest 2 in connection with deadly road-rage shooting in Tucson

Latest News

Catalina Highway is closed with the exception of those who live and work on Mount Lemmon....
Road to Mount Lemmon open to all with no restrictions
Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff.
Pima County road closures
A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a train in Tucson on Wednesday, March 1.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Tucson
A winter storm felled trees and knocked out power on Mount Lemmon on Feb. 22.
UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon reopens