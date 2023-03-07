Advertise
Archaeologists uncover sphinx-like statue and shrine in Egypt

During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, they found the artifacts carved in...
During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, they found the artifacts carved in limestone.(Ministry Tourism & Antiquities via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:44 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) – Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient statue and shrine in Egypt.

During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, archaeologists say they found the artifacts carved in limestone.

A sphinx-like statue was also uncovered inside the shrine.

Scientists believe it could represent the Roman Emperor Claudius who ruled from the year 41 to 54.

Excavations at the site are still ongoing.

