Attorney General Mayes warns of door-to-door scams
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning residents about door-to-door scammers.
The warning comes as part of Consumer Protection Week.
The Attorney General says While some door-to-door sales are legitimate, some scammers use high-pressure tactics and false claims. The salesperson may insist on payment up-front, but ultimately never provide the product or service, or misrepresent the quality. Sometimes, they sell a product or service at an inflated or high price.
“As the saying goes, if a stranger appears at your door selling something that seems too good to be true, it probably is,” said Attorney General Mayes. “Door-to-door scammers are most likely to prey upon elderly and other vulnerable citizens. I want Arizona’s consumers to know it is ok to be skeptical, ask questions, and simply say no.”
Warning signs that a door-to-door sale may be a scam:
- A stranger approaches your house without contacting you first.
- The person is not in a work uniform or doesn’t appear to be dressed professionally.
- You do not recognize the company.
- They ask you for personal information to continue the sale.
- They ask to enter your home to discuss further or inspect, which could be a warning sign for burglary or additional pressure.
- They demand up-front payment or ask you to pay cash. If a salesperson is asking for a gift card, a check or a money transfer, it could be a red flag for fraud.
- They become upset or aggressive if you say you are not interested.
The Attorney General’s Office says people can follow a few steps to avoid becoming a victim:
- Ask to see the salesperson’s ID or permit. This identification can mean that the company or individual has taken steps to be licensed by the city or town.
- Never give a stranger your personal or financial information.
- Don’t let strangers into your home.
- Get everything in writing. All prices, warranties and cancellation policies should be provided in order to make an informed decision.
- Take your time. Don’t sign a contract or make a purchase on the spot.
- Never pay in full up front or pay cash. Pay only after you receive the product or the service is completed.
- Know your cancellation rights.
- Trust your gut. If an offer sounds too good to be true, it likely is.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.