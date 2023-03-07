Attorney General Mayes warns of door-to-door scams

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning residents about door-to-door scammers.

The warning comes as part of Consumer Protection Week.

The Attorney General says While some door-to-door sales are legitimate, some scammers use high-pressure tactics and false claims. The salesperson may insist on payment up-front, but ultimately never provide the product or service, or misrepresent the quality. Sometimes, they sell a product or service at an inflated or high price.

“As the saying goes, if a stranger appears at your door selling something that seems too good to be true, it probably is,” said Attorney General Mayes. “Door-to-door scammers are most likely to prey upon elderly and other vulnerable citizens. I want Arizona’s consumers to know it is ok to be skeptical, ask questions, and simply say no.”

Warning signs that a door-to-door sale may be a scam:

A stranger approaches your house without contacting you first.

The person is not in a work uniform or doesn’t appear to be dressed professionally.

You do not recognize the company.

They ask you for personal information to continue the sale.

They ask to enter your home to discuss further or inspect, which could be a warning sign for burglary or additional pressure.

They demand up-front payment or ask you to pay cash. If a salesperson is asking for a gift card, a check or a money transfer, it could be a red flag for fraud.

They become upset or aggressive if you say you are not interested.

The Attorney General’s Office says people can follow a few steps to avoid becoming a victim:

Ask to see the salesperson’s ID or permit. This identification can mean that the company or individual has taken steps to be licensed by the city or town.

Never give a stranger your personal or financial information.

Don’t let strangers into your home.

Get everything in writing. All prices, warranties and cancellation policies should be provided in order to make an informed decision.

Take your time. Don’t sign a contract or make a purchase on the spot.

Never pay in full up front or pay cash. Pay only after you receive the product or the service is completed.

Know your cancellation rights.

Trust your gut. If an offer sounds too good to be true, it likely is.

