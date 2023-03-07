FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Few morning sprinkles Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - We’re tracking the chance for a few spotty sprinkles Tuesday morning; otherwise, clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day with highs in the mid 70s. Quiet weather takes us through the rest of the week with highs near or above normal. Temperatures in the low 80s could return as early as Friday, with more chances to reach that mark this weekend into early next week.

TUESDAY: Morning sprinkles possible. Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high near 80°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

