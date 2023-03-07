Advertise
Local woman works two jobs to help Ukrainian refugees escape war

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:10 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A local woman, who was once a refugee herself, is making it her mission to help others flee the war in Ukraine.

It’s something that’s fueled Tatiana Shevchemko since she came to Tucson in 1992. She works two jobs to help support herself and others who are looking to make the journey to America.

“This little job gave me the funds to start collecting for them,” she said of her second gig as an interpreter.

Most recently, she helped some distant family members Alla and Antone Karnaushenko escape the war.

She takes care of every little detail, including covering things like airfare, housing, and social security.

“I was able to purchase tickets. I was able to secure Airbnb and ride before they came,” she said of her family’s recent arrival.

“We weren’t sure how long the war would last. We thought it would be a day or two. But now it’s a year and there’s still no end,” Alla Karnaushenko said.

It’s been an adjustment for the family as they work to learn this new normal here in America. From navigating the desert to understanding the sounds coming from up above.

“Until now sometimes it’s scary when I hear a sound. I need to think ‘I am in America now, there is no missiles, there’s no war. And I just try to calm down,” Antone Karnaushenko said.

Shevchemko says right now her main focus is on helping people with mutual connections. This way she can help guarantee the safety of others as well as her own.

“I remember everyday so vividly,” she said of her reasoning. “When this war happened, it affected me and not only me, it affected everybody so much. I never thought it would affect me this emotionally.”

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

