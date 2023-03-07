Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal

The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:43 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Medical Examiner has released its report on the cause and manner of the deaths of a Phoenix family of five that were found dead last fall.

As Arizona’s Family previously reported, 44-year-old Jasen Michael Hudgens killed his wife, 40-year-old Marla Jordan Hudgens, and their three kids, 3-year-old Christopher Hudgens, and 6-month-old twins, Gwen and Faye. Jasen then shot himself in the head. Now, after months of waiting, the county has completed its investigation with disturbing new details of how the family was found.

In all of the cases, except for Jasen, the medical examiner detailed suffered significant stab wounds in graphic detail. That’s in addition to the multiple propane tanks found at the home emitting gas, alongside disconnected gas lines from a stove and water heater.

True Crime Arizona Podcast: A Phoenix Family Massacre

A preliminary police report says the babysitter arrived at the home, located near 7th and Northern avenues, and saw Jasen and Marla dead. Multiple police officers and firefighters were then dispatched to the home. Because of a strong odor of gas, a hazmat crew cleared the house first. Police say there were open propane tanks inside and a gas line that was not attached to a kitchen appliance. It took hours for crews to secure the house and get rid of the gas so police could get inside safely. Detectives then discovered all the bodies.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One male suffered an obvious gunshot wound.
Police investigating Tucson shooting
Cameron Patrick Griffith, 21, and Jamie Moniq Moore, 20 were arrested March 3 in connection...
Police arrest 2 in connection with deadly road-rage shooting in Tucson
Tucson International Airport is preparing for its busiest month since 2008.
Tucson International Airport expecting busiest travel month in 15 years
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care
An officer from the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit determined that the driver was not...
Man dies after struck while crossing Craycroft Road

Latest News

One male suffered an obvious gunshot wound.
Police investigating Tucson shooting
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 Americans dead, 2 rescued from violent Mexico kidnapping
A Border Patrol agent was taken to a hospital after her face and hands were injured in an...
Border Patrol agent injured in assault; suspect taken into custody
WATCH: 13 News digital-only newscast
Phoenix police are investigating what led to the shooting.
Man shot, killed by Phoenix police identified; he allegedly stabbed wife to death