PHOTOS: Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:11 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’ve been looking for a home with plenty of history, you’re in luck.

A house that once belonged to world-famous magicians Siegfried & Roy is on the market in Las Vegas for $3 million.

According to a Zillow listing for the property, the main house of the “Jungle Palace” was constructed in 1954 and features two bedrooms and four bathrooms. However, the property includes four parcels in total, which includes the main home and three additional guest houses.

Among numerous other amenities at the property, the Siegfried & Roy home includes three pools, a casita and cabana.

As one might expect, the sprawling property is also home to a bird sanctuary and animal enclosures, according to the Zillow listing.

The home is located at 1639 Valley Drive in Las Vegas.

To view the full listing and to see more pictures, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

