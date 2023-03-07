Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tillman Honor Run in Tucson

(AP Photo/Roy Dabner, File (Pat Tillman photo); Pat Tillman Foundation; Arizona's Family)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:10 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - There’s a month left to register and participate in the Tucson portion of this year’s Pat Tillman Honor Run.

The event is being held at Michael Perry Park on Pantano Parkway Saturday April 8, 2023.

The event is being hosted by the ASU Old Pueblo Chapter.

Registration started in January and runs until the day of the run.

The cost to register is $42 (it is $10 for kids 12 and under).

The number 42 is a significant part of Tillman’s legacy since that was the number he wore on his jersey when he played for ASU.

Tillman went to play for the Arizona Cardinals before leaving the NFL to join the Army following the 9/11 attacks.

He was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004.

The 19th annual Pat’s Run is being held in Tempe Saturday, April 15th.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One male suffered an obvious gunshot wound.
Police investigating Tucson shooting
Cameron Patrick Griffith, 21, and Jamie Moniq Moore, 20 were arrested March 3 in connection...
Police arrest 2 in connection with deadly road-rage shooting in Tucson
Tucson International Airport is preparing for its busiest month since 2008.
Tucson International Airport expecting busiest travel month in 15 years
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care
An officer from the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit determined that the driver was not...
Man dies after struck while crossing Craycroft Road

Latest News

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
Mayes spoke with the On Your Side team on its effort to protect Arizona consumers.
Attorney General Mayes warns of door-to-door scams
The lawsuit was announced Tuesday morning.
AG Mayes files lawsuit against Cochise County for shifting election duties to recorder
One male suffered an obvious gunshot wound.
Police investigating Tucson shooting