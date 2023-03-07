Tillman Honor Run in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - There’s a month left to register and participate in the Tucson portion of this year’s Pat Tillman Honor Run.

The event is being held at Michael Perry Park on Pantano Parkway Saturday April 8, 2023.

The event is being hosted by the ASU Old Pueblo Chapter.

Registration started in January and runs until the day of the run.

The cost to register is $42 (it is $10 for kids 12 and under).

The number 42 is a significant part of Tillman’s legacy since that was the number he wore on his jersey when he played for ASU.

Tillman went to play for the Arizona Cardinals before leaving the NFL to join the Army following the 9/11 attacks.

He was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004.

The 19th annual Pat’s Run is being held in Tempe Saturday, April 15th.

