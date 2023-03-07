Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Rodeo Parade
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson Fire Department looking for new recruits

They will have an open house at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at 300 South Fire Central Place.
They will have an open house at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at 300 South Fire Central Place.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:17 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire Department is pushing hard to find new recruits for its fire academy that will begin in January 2024.

They will have an open house at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at 300 South Fire Central Place. They will host another open house in April.

The application period runs from March 1 to April 30.

No previous firefighting experience is required.

  • You must be 18 years old
  • Possess a high school diploma, GED or equivalent
  • Valid drivers license with 2 years of driving experience
  • Must be able to pass the candidate physical ability test (CPAT)

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Patrick Griffith, 21, and Jamie Moniq Moore, 20 were arrested March 3 in connection...
Police arrest 2 in connection with deadly road-rage shooting in Tucson
A Border Patrol agent's face and hands were injured in an assault in Cochise County Saturday,...
Border Patrol agent injured in assault; suspect taken into custody
One man was killed in an officer-involved shooting near North Campbell Avenue and East Grant...
Suspect killed in Tucson officer-involved shooting
One male suffered an obvious gunshot wound.
Police investigating Tucson shooting
Tucson International Airport is preparing for its busiest month since 2008.
Tucson International Airport expecting busiest travel month in 15 years

Latest News

Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care
Debris is seen in the main entrance of Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023, in...
2 dead in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
Tucson police investigating homicide
Tucson police investigating homicide
Police are investigating what led to the shooting.
Police ID man shot, killed by officers in west Phoenix neighborhood; woman hospitalized