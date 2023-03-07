Tucson Fire Department looking for new recruits

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire Department is pushing hard to find new recruits for its fire academy that will begin in January 2024.

They will have an open house at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at 300 South Fire Central Place. They will host another open house in April.

The application period runs from March 1 to April 30.

No previous firefighting experience is required.

You must be 18 years old

Possess a high school diploma, GED or equivalent

Valid drivers license with 2 years of driving experience

Must be able to pass the candidate physical ability test (CPAT)

