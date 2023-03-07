Advertise
Tucson police investigating homicide
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson police are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday, March 5th in 900 block of E. Elm St.

Police responded to the area and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Banner University Medical Center where he died.

Police identified the man as 23-year-old Jacob Lera.

Police say Lera was causing a disturbance at the caller’s residence. The roommate, who was armed, along with a caller, went outside to investigate the noise when they became involved in a physical altercation with Lera.

That’s when police say Lera was shot.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time and there are no outstanding suspects.

